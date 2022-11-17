Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Saints Row

      Volition reveals Saints Row's "beast" of an update

      It really is a big one.

      HQ

      Just recently, the developer behind Saints Row, Volition, announced that the upcoming November patch for the game would be a big one, using the term "beast" to describe it. Well, now we can see just what this update is set to offer, and it truly is enormous.

      Between bug fixes, quality of life improvements, cooperative improvements, customisation fixes, and a whole lot more, the full patch notes can be found right here.

      The patch is out right now and available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, as due to the imminent shutdown of Stadia, the developer has chosen not to launch the patch on the platform.

      Saints Row

