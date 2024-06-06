English
Volgarr the Viking II

Volgarr the Viking II has been announced with plans to launch in August

The reveal happened during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase.

The summer of gaming events has begun. The Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase has officially taken place, which means there is a slate of new reveals and bits of information in the wild about various upcoming indie titles. One of such is the announcement of a sequel that is actually set to debut within a couple of months.

Specifically, it's Volgarr the Viking II that is on the way. The sequel will be coming from the retro-focussed Digital Eclipse. The game is said to be set against a "backdrop of new and bigger-than-ever Norse-inspired worlds" and that we can look forward to a step up on the 2D side-scrolling action of the first game.

The gameplay and combat will still be brutal and demanding and will see players dying a lot throughout the adventure, but now there will be a practice mode, checkpoints, save profiles, and unlimited continues to help people enjoy the game without so much stress. If you want to experience the game in its most-hardcore format that is still very possible though.

Otherwise, expect a host of new enemy types and bosses to overcome, several new power-ups and magic items, speedrunning tools baked in like an on-screen timer and a no-HUD mode, plus six endings to discover that are based on player performance and a hidden level for the best to find.

While you can see the announcement trailer for Volgarr the Viking II below, you can also see a collection of images of the game too, to prepare you for its debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch on August 6, 2024.

