Volgarr isn't "as fresh as he used to be" in Volgarr the Viking II

HQ

If you saw the recent announcement of Volgarr the Viking II and started having flashbacks about the difficulty and challenge of the original game, you'll be glad to know that Digital Eclipse has baked in a variety of accessibility options this time around including checkpoints and a continue system should you run out of lives.

The ways that Digital Eclipse is going about making the game easier doesn't include making Volgarr a more powerful protagonist, something we learned more about when speaking with producer Calvin Vu at The Mix in Los Angeles during Summer Game Fest.

"He's actually about as powerful, but he's older now, so he'll have some grey hair, he has a lot of the same moves and a little bit more, but he's definitely not a stronger person by that perspective. He's still Volgarr, but you'll notice the things that we add into the game kind of help the idea that Volgarr is a little bit older now, he's not as fresh as he used to be, but the challenges are still there."

Volgarr the Viking II debuts on PC and consoles on August 6, and you can see the full interview below to hear more about the surprises in store and why Volgarr is making a return after a decade.