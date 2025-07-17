Volcanic eruption in Iceland prompts evacuation of popular tourist site

HQ

A volcanic eruption has occurred again in Iceland and prompted emergency services to evacuate people from one of the country's hottest tourist sites. The eruption happened in the Reykjanes Peninsula, an area close to capital city Reykjavik, and saw the famous geothermal spa destination known as the Blue Lagoon closed, with attendees transported away from the site.

Volcanic eruptions are commonplace in Iceland due to the country sitting on a constructive tectonic plate margin, which basically sees two tectonic plates moving apart from one another, enabling magma to rise from the Earth's mantle. This has allowed Iceland to continue to grow and expand over the years, at the cost of increased tectonic activity like volcanic eruptions.

This event has occurred in a region that became active once more back in 2021, and has since seen 12 eruptions take place. You can see the striking eruption in action below, as per a drone video captured by NatureEye.