Volcanic eruption grounds 2,000 flights and strands 270,000 passengers in Indonesia

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Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been stranded across Indonesia, as a recent volcanic eruption has caused airports to suspend operations and to ground as many as 2,000 flights.

The volcano in question is Anak Krakatau, which is located around 90 miles away from the capital city of Jakarta. The volcano began erupting late on the evening of Friday, September 4, and has since led to immense travel disruption around the South-East Asian country.

The main point of concern seems to be the enormous ash cloud being pumped out of the volcano and clouding hundreds of miles of nearby airspace. The ash plume, according to BBC News, is said to have reached as high as 6,000 metres on the Java side of the volcano, while the Sumatra side has registered peaks of 15,000 metres.

What is unclear is how much longer the volcano will remain active for, as the local Geological Agency has already issued a warning of the "probability of further eruptions in the coming periods remains high". So, expect even more flights to be grounded in the hours ahead.