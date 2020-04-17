Void Bastards to be released for PS4 and Switch next month

PC and Xbox One gamers have been able to enjoy Blue Manchu Games' highly acclaimed action game Void Bastards since May of last year and now it is time for more people to join the fun.

This was revealed on Twitter by the publisher who wrote:

"We're excited to announce that our favourite FPS Strategy game @VoidBastards is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 7th!

Can you lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula?"

And there we have it - May 7. Mark it in your calendars as this is the kind of unique games we are not getting even remotely enough of.