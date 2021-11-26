Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Voice-controlled platformer One Hand Clapping is coming to consoles on December 14

It was released in Early Access this June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One Hand Clapping, an innovative voice-controlled indie platformer, is releasing on a variety of new platforms on December 14. The game was released in Early Access on PC this June, but now it's coming to Andriod, iOS, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. It's also coming to Epic Games Store and GOG.

The award-winning title sees players hum and sing into their microphones to raise up platforms and solve the puzzles standing within their path. No judgment is placed here on the quality of your vocals, so don't worry if you struggle to stay in tune. One Hand Clapping is also said to take roughly five hours to complete, and it features six distinctive biomes.

Voice-controlled platformer One Hand Clapping is coming to consoles on December 14


Loading next content