Voice recording for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 3 seems to be underway

While Square Enix seems to be further through development on the third part of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy than many would have expected, with serious signs of life being shared shortly after Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth debuted a year ago, we are expecting this anticipated project to be a couple of years out still. Its expected size will mean that it will take the team a while to get it into fighting shape, but perhaps development is progressing faster than you may have thought.

Insider Gaming has noted that voice work on the third game seems to be underway. This comes originally via X user Kevin_Cabeza14, who has screengrabbed a post from voice actor Cody Christian's Instagram story, where we find the talent in headphones and seemingly in a recording booth with the caption "so happy to be back with my bestie" and with an image of Cloud stuck on top.

It was originally thought that Final Fantasy VII: Reunion... Requiem... Revengeance... Revolutions... Reloaded... Revenge of the Sith... & Knuckles... whatever Square Enix eventually settles on, will debut sometime in 2027 but perhaps development has progressed faster than expected, as typically voice work is one of the latter parts of game development.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 3?