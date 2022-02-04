Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is on its way in two weeks

Square Enix has announced Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, a new chapter in the Voice of Cards franchise. The game is a standalone adventure that will appeal to both new players and fans of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and it's told entirely through the use of cards.

Thanks to this second chapter, developed once again by the creative team behind NieR and Drakengard series - including Creative Director Yoko Taro (NieR Series, Drakengard Series), Music Director Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series) and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series) - you travel in an illustrated world presented through the use of cards.

In this turn-based adventure game, set on remote islands protected by the Priestesses for generations, you will follow the protagonist on his quest to save the islanders from the brink of destruction. In this heart-warming story, set in a beautiful and melancholy world, you will venture out to sea alongside Jeri, a girl who failed to become a Priestess.

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is ready to be launched digitally on February 17th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).