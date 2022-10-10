Voice actor Tara Strong thinks Charles Martinet should have been the voice of Mario in Illumination's movie

HQ

Following the release of the trailer last week, we've seen varying opinions and takes revolving around The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is being created in collaboration with Illumination and Nintendo Pictures. While a lot of the feedback does seem to be positive, some fans would like to see improvements to Mario's butt, while others aren't exactly blown away by Chris Pratt's voice offering.

One such person who thinks that the responsibility to voice Mario should've been given to long-time voice actor for the character, Charles Martinet, is fellow voice actor Tara Strong, who has taken to Twitter to simply state, "It should be Charles."

Strong continued in a follow-up tweet, "Voice actors- I'm gonna put my heart & soul in this for at least 20 years, help sell billions in merch, make the studios millions of dollars & make generations around the world happy.

Hollywood- We don't care."

When asked by a fan about Pratt's take on Mario, Strong simply responded, "No one should be judging Chris, he's a fantastic actor...this is only about what's right & Charles should have been offered the role."

Would you have liked to see Martinet reprise the role he has been bringing to life for years?