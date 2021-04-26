Voice actor: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released this winter

You're watching Advertisements

While we still don't have a release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, GSC Game World declared last year that it is coming this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one), and have stuck by this despite the pandemic. Now we've received signs that it might actually come this year, although it seems to be very late.

It's the voice actor Alexander Vilkov, who was also in the first game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl (2007), who says on Instagram that he is "just getting to the voiceover, they want it by winter."

It's worth remembering that voice actors are more often wrong than right about these things as they generally have no real insight in the development. But, with that being said, if the voiceovers are being recorded now, a launch later this year does sound reasonable.

The developers said in March that "bigger and louder announcements" are coming later this year, so we think S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has a fair chance to be shown at E3, most likely at Microsoft's E3 press conference.

Thanks, Neogaf.