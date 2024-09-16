Voice actor Peter Renaday has died

HQ

Peter Renaday, known for his role as Duncan in Dragon Age: Origins and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has died aged 89 at his home in Burbank, California. No official cause of death has been announced, but given his age, it is likely to be natural causes.

Among those who left their tributes and condolences are of course BioWare who of course remember his performance as the Grey warden Duncan with warmth. Other roles Renaday has played include Adam Fenix in Gears of War 3, Al-Mualim in Assassins Creed and M in From Russia with Love.