Voice actor on working on Red Dead Redemption 2: "The hardest part was crouch-running"

The almost six-year-old masterpiece Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to captivate gamers around the world, and interest in how Rockstar crafted the incredibly detailed and vibrant world continues to grow. In a new interview with Gamology with the actor behind the main character Arthur Morgan, Roger Clark, he talks about his acting and motion capture work and what was the hardest part of shooting RDR2. Somewhat unexpectedly, it was... the crouching.

Clark said: "People often ask me what was the hardest thing about Red Dead 2, and I'll tell them it was crouch-running. We crouch-ran for, I think, a couple of days. Because you gotta crouch-run, walk, stealth, run with one gun, run with two guns, then you gotta crouch-run with a rifle. Like, three days later, my thighs were absolutely killing me."

In retrospect, we can only thank Clark for his meticulous efforts and recognise that all the hard work of him and his colleagues helped make the game world even more detailed and vivid.