Vogt-Roberts talks Metal Gear Solid film at Gamelab 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Maybe Gamelab 2020 Live will lack the emotion of physical touch and the charm of Barcelona, but the line-up of experts and developers gathering online radiates knowledge. Gamelab organizers shared the second round of speakers for a meeting that will be mostly free for the first time in over a dozen years.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a potential candidate to be the game of the year and will be represented by the guy who knows the dystopian world the game takes places in better than most. Roleplaying games designer Mike Pondsmith will be back at Gamelab, and he is not the only one showing up for a second time - so will be the winner of the Honor Award in 2018, Amy Henning, and eSports Guru Mike Sepso. American McGee was confirmed too, but the last time he was in Barcelona was almost ten years ago.

Looking for new faces? Jordan Charles Vogt-Roberts, director of the upcoming film bases on the Metal Gear Solid Series, is another of the new names added to the list. As well as the actor, musician and filmmaker Jon Neverdie. Online attendees are invited to listen to Ilkka Paananen, founder and CEO of Supercell and game designer Tracy Fullerton.

And the list goes on with: Ian Livingstone, Asher Kagan, Ina Jang, Jacob Navok, Maarten Noyons, Mike Fisher, Nicolas Pouard, Caty Tedman, Noel Llopis, Robby Yung, Samuel Lee, Terence Mosca and influencers Alvaro845 and Fukuy.

Gamereactor is an official media partner of Gamelab Barcelona 2020 Live. The full show will be live-streamed between June 23 and June 25 to registered members, and the basic pass is free. Claim yours at the official site.