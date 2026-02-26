Vladyslav Heraskevych says that there's a "war fatigue" and people are forgetting about Ukraine

HQ

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych feels that the world is forgetting about the war in Ukraine, and that there's a "war fatigue". Now that he is at home, he spoke to German broadcaster ZDF, and urged the world to keep talking about the war in Ukraine, at the moment where the conclict enters into its fifth year.

"There is a certain war fatigue, and news about Ukraine is no longer a priority. People are no longer aware of what is happening here every day," Heraskevych told ZDF, as reported by Europa Press.

His disqualification from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games for refusing to stop wearing a helmet with pictures of Ukrainian athletes killed in the war was an example: it got a lot of media coverage, but didn't really get into people's skins, and the matter was soon forgotten. His appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was dismissed.

When he returned home in Kyiv, where power outages leave people living in the dark and the cold, he posted a video on social media: "Despite the lack of light, home is the best place."