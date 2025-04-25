Vladimir, STOP! Trump turns up the heat on Putin after deadly strike in Kyiv

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. In a moment of direct confrontation, Donald Trump has publicly called on Vladimir Putin to halt Russia's military aggression, following a deadly missile barrage on Kyiv that left at least 12 people dead.
The United States President Donald Trump, pushing hard for a rapid peace settlement, expressed frustration over what he described as "bad timing," suggesting the assault undermines delicate progress made in behind-the-scenes talks.
According to Washington insiders, Trump believes Moscow is inching closer to a deal, while also pressuring Ukraine to show flexibility. Meanwhile, signs of devastation continue to mount in Kyiv, where emergency teams work amid ruins and rising casualty numbers.