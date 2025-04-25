English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Vladimir, STOP! Trump turns up the heat on Putin after deadly strike in Kyiv

With tensions flaring, Trump signals that time is running out for peace to prevail.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. In a moment of direct confrontation, Donald Trump has publicly called on Vladimir Putin to halt Russia's military aggression, following a deadly missile barrage on Kyiv that left at least 12 people dead.

The United States President Donald Trump, pushing hard for a rapid peace settlement, expressed frustration over what he described as "bad timing," suggesting the assault undermines delicate progress made in behind-the-scenes talks.

According to Washington insiders, Trump believes Moscow is inching closer to a deal, while also pressuring Ukraine to show flexibility. Meanwhile, signs of devastation continue to mount in Kyiv, where emergency teams work amid ruins and rising casualty numbers.

Vladimir, STOP! Trump turns up the heat on Putin after deadly strike in Kyiv
Donald Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content