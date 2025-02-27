English
Baldur's Gate III

Vladimir Gaidenko gives a masterclass on Larian Studios' narrative design in Baldur's Gate 3: "scripting the unscriptable"

We attended the Associate Lead Scripter's talk at DevGAMM in Poland and learned about how Larian brought non-linear quest design to excellence.

At DevGAMM Gdańsk, Larian Studios' scripter Vladimir Gaidenko shared valuable insights into narrative design in Baldur's Gate III. He emphasized the importance of the "what if" approach, which invites developers to explore different outcomes by asking, "What if this event plays out differently?" This method enhances branched storytelling, ensuring more impactful player choices and realistic narrative flow.

Gaidenko explained that Larian's workflow for quest design involves creating detailed, nonlinear stories where every decision has weight. "The key to branching stories is asking what will happen next," he noted, stressing the importance of tying each action to a logical consequence.

He also highlighted the need for thorough documentation, with a clear system for tracking narrative branches. Larian's quest designers rely on comprehensive spreadsheets and meticulous planning to ensure consistency.

For aspiring developers, Gaidenko advised leveraging player feedback during early playtesting. This enables teams to refine narratives based on real-world experiences, making them more engaging. "Test your stories early, and never stop asking what if," he concluded.

Vladimir then was glad to discuss all this and more on the Gamereactor camera right after the event as we're covering the conference on site in Gdańsk. An interview that we will share with you very soon.

Baldur's Gate III

