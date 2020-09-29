Vivid joins Cloud9's Fortnite roster

You're watching Advertisements

Cloud9 has been on a bit of a spending spree as of late, as it has scooped up some of the finest available talent in competitive Fortnite. The latest player to be signed by the team is Noah "Vivid" Wright, a promising young player, who was previously with Team Liquid. Vivid joins both Avery and nosh as the third player to be acquired by Cloud9 this past week.

Vivid's Fornite career began in 2018, and according to Liquipedia, he has already managed to amass over $360,000 in tournament earnings. He has had several number one finishes in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish competitions and was able to win the first-ever Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) back in 2019 alongside Ryan "Chap" Chaplin and CizLucky.

