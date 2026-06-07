Vivarium resurrects and promises to pay homage to Heidi in 2027

HQ

"What was that Heidi-like game again?" You might have wondered in the past couple of years, and no, it never released. The beautiful homage to Heidi, Marco, and, well, Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata was introduced in 2023 and attempted to release last year, but in the end it will be available in 2027, as per announced by the trailer below.

"Sprout quickly, little tree, but can this small world contain you?"

Indeed, the whole story of protagonist Jenny happens within the titular vivarium, barely a tree behind a glass. A cosy adventure in which you'll need to manage resources and talk to peculiar animal-like characters, all with the cartoon anime style of many's childhood, it'll finally release on Xbox consoles and PC (Steam and Epic Games).