Viva Piñata and Blast Corps trademarks renewed by Microsoft

It's very common that video game companies renews trademarks for old classics despite showing no intention of using them. There is possibly something fishy with Microsoft's sudden urge to renew two dormant Rare trademarks at once, as noticed by GameRant.

We're talking about Blast Corps and Viva Piñata, with the former being a Nintendo 64 classic that was highly praised but didn't sell very well, and the latter being Rare's probably biggest Xbox hit before releasing Kinect Sports and Sea of Thieves. The last time these franchises were used was in the Rare Replay collection from 2015, which included 30 Rare classics, and should mean under normal circumstances that Microsoft wouldn't need to renew them yet.

While it's most certainly not a sign of things to come, at least it's hope for people who wants more from these two classic Rare franchises. And it's really not to hard imagining Viva Piñata as a modern game with co-op, online multiplayer, a live service world and plenty of characters and cosmetics.

Do you remember Blast Corps and Viva Piñata, and would you like to seem more from them?