Vitinha says it would be "foolish" to sign for Real Madrid next summer
The PSG midfielder wants to stay in Paris, where he feels the affection of the fans.
Vitinha has denied his intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, after weeks of rumours that place the Portuguese midfielder in Florentino Pérez's radar, looking for a top class midfielder.
"It would be foolish to leave. I don't think it's the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG", the 26-year-old said to Canal 11. "I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I feel that I've earned that affection."
Marca reports that Ligue 1 does not allow release clauses, but clubs can use a direct or indirect agreement clause, which allow Real Madrid to ask for Vitinha next summer, after World Cup, for a €90 million value.
However, Vitinha wants to fulfill his contract with PSG until June 30 2029, and also rejected the idea of signing for a Saudi Club, claiming that earning double or triple his salary would not make him happier, and is committed to having a stable career in Europe.