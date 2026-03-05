Vitinha says it would be "foolish" to sign for Real Madrid next summer

HQ

Vitinha has denied his intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, after weeks of rumours that place the Portuguese midfielder in Florentino Pérez's radar, looking for a top class midfielder.

"It would be foolish to leave. I don't think it's the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG", the 26-year-old said to Canal 11. "I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I feel that I've earned that affection."

Marca reports that Ligue 1 does not allow release clauses, but clubs can use a direct or indirect agreement clause, which allow Real Madrid to ask for Vitinha next summer, after World Cup, for a €90 million value.

However, Vitinha wants to fulfill his contract with PSG until June 30 2029, and also rejected the idea of signing for a Saudi Club, claiming that earning double or triple his salary would not make him happier, and is committed to having a stable career in Europe.