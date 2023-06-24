Visit the Tower of London and see Clive Rosfield's Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

HQ

Square Enix has been really, really pushing the launch of Final Fantasy XVI and has been doing so with an array of interesting launch events, partnerships, and activations. The latest of these bunch sees the game publisher teaming up with the Royal Armouries in the Tower of London, to see a replica of Clive Rosfield's Invictus Sword from the game being put on display for the next month.

The sword has been created by swordsmith Tod Todeschini, and is said to be accurate in size and shape, all while being built out of metal to make it all the more authentic.

While you can head to the Tower of London today to see the sword as part of the collection in the White Tower, you can also take a look at the YouTube video below for an inside look at the sword and how it came about.

The sword will be on display until July 19, so don't miss out on a chance to check out the sword if you're in London over the next few weeks.