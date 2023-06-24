Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Visit the Tower of London and see Clive Rosfield's Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

The replica will be on display for the next month.

HQ

Square Enix has been really, really pushing the launch of Final Fantasy XVI and has been doing so with an array of interesting launch events, partnerships, and activations. The latest of these bunch sees the game publisher teaming up with the Royal Armouries in the Tower of London, to see a replica of Clive Rosfield's Invictus Sword from the game being put on display for the next month.

The sword has been created by swordsmith Tod Todeschini, and is said to be accurate in size and shape, all while being built out of metal to make it all the more authentic.

While you can head to the Tower of London today to see the sword as part of the collection in the White Tower, you can also take a look at the YouTube video below for an inside look at the sword and how it came about.

The sword will be on display until July 19, so don't miss out on a chance to check out the sword if you're in London over the next few weeks.

Final Fantasy XVI

