Visit the Caribbean in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Asobo Studio and Microsoft are still supporting their stunning flight simulator with new updates, both additional content but also improved graphics with free World Updates. The latter has previously given us enhancements of nations and regions like Japan, USA, Germany, Italy, the Nordics and United Kingdom - and now it's time for Microsoft Flight Simulator to get yet another one.

World Update XVI makes one of the most beautiful parts of the world, the iconic Caribbean, even better looking. Thanks to this, we can now enjoy stunning nature, major cities, historic buildings, new challenges and other things aviator enthusiasts will be able to explore from above.

The official homepage reveals what we can look forward to:

"World Update XVI: Caribbean covers a broad swath of Caribbean locales, including Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, and the United States Virgin Islands.

World Update XVI: Caribbean delivers 104 POIs (points of interest), including: Bahama's Nassau Harbor Lighthouse, Jamaica's Colbeck Castle, Puerto Rico's Faro De Pampatar, and Trinidad & Tobago's Red House."

Check out the launch trailer below as well as some screenshots. The update is available now and free for everyone who owns the game or subscribes to Game Pass.