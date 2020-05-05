The Norsemen are setting sail for the British Isles and you get to tag along as the Vikings raid, settle, pillage and burn (not necessarily in that order) in Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed instalment Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Don't find those activities very glamorous? Well, you'll also get to explore the grand monuments of England (and most likely other locations as well) as confirmed by the game's creative director Ashraf Ismail on Twitter after a fan asked whether or not players would be able to visit Stonehenge in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Ismail answered the question with a cheerful; "oh, can you ever!".

