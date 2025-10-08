Visit Nintendo's pop-up store in London later this month

HQ

If you're planning to visit London later this month (or maybe you even live there), Nintendo has a fun suggestion for you. Yesterday, they launched ticket reservations for their upcoming pop-up store, which, as expected, ran out immediately.

That doesn't mean you'll miss out on Nintendo, though, because between October 27 and November 16, this pop-up store will be available to everyone via a regular queue system. If you like Nintendo and want to check out what they have in store, as well as meet other like-minded people, this is an excellent opportunity.

Several people in the comments section of the post below also remind you to bring your Nintendo 3DS to the store to run some Street Pass. If you're interested, you'll find the store on the ground floor of Westfield London Shopping Centre.