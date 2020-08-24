Visit Mordor in new The Lord of the Rings: Gollum teaser

We know very little about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the action-stealth game under development at Daedalic Entertainment. The German team is more often associated with narrative adventures, so expect a lot of decision-driven gameplay too, as we saw in the first screenshots of the game earlier this year.

Now, however, it is time for a teaser trailer. Daedalic released a cinematic short where we can see Gollum in Mordor, approaching Mount Doom, with Sauron's Eye watching everything from his tall, dark tower. And we expect a full trailer in just a few days, as the German studio is among those confirmed for Gamescom 2020, which this year will be an online event.

TLotR: Gollum lead designer Martin Wilkes and lead narrative designer Tilman Schanen also spoke to IGN and compared the gameplay to the vertical landscapes of Prince of Persia. They confirmed that the corrupted Gollum can't fight or use weapons himself, but will find some allies along his way, some of them familiar faces.

Gollum's new adventure is heading to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, likely next year,