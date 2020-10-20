English
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Visit Joe Biden's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Take a ride on Dodo Airlines and see what the American presidential candidate has to offer.

If you want to reach out and find new audiences as a politician, you have to be where the folks are. And that is exactly what the American presidential candidate (and ex-veep) Joe Biden's campaign has done, as they now have launched their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island for everyone.

If you want to visit it, just use this code DA-7286-5710-7478. The island itself is pretty cleverly made with creative use of both environments and interiors. If you just feel like taking a quick look, head over to Dug's Gaming, where you'll find a video showing what the island has to offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

