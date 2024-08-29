Visit a prehistoric Earth in open-world adventure survival game Astrobotanica

Developer Space Goblin Studio has revealed and announced their debut project. Known as Astrobotanica, this game is an open-world survival adventure that revolves around an alien that crash-landed on Earth while attempting to find a rare plant species that may just hold the key to the survival of its own home planet. The main catch is that the Earth the alien has landed on is a much younger one than the one we know today, as it's set during the Pleistocene era.

This setting means that you'll explore a CO2-deficient Earth inhabited by all manner of different and weird flora that you can be cultivated, researched, and experimented on to help the alien protagonist known as Xel survive and return to the cosmos and to its home planet.

As the game has just been announced, we'll have to wait until sometime in 2025 to first check out Astrobotanica through Steam Early Access. No exact date has been set yet, but we do have an announcement trailer and a few images that you can see below.