Visions of Mana seems to be included with Game Pass

Even though it hasn't been officially announced, it seems like Square Enix and Microsoft have a pretty pleasant surprise in store for us regarding Visions of Mana, the upcoming new adventure in the beloved Mana series.

As noted by Idle Sloth and others on X, there are several things pointing towards the game being added as a day 1 title for Game Pass. This includes Google search results from Xbox.com, the Play Day One stamp on Vision of Mana's Xbox Store page (which is exclusive used for Game Pass), and even indications in the source code of Xbox.com.

While this still is no confirmation, it seems like there's a fair chance that Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the very promising and beautiful J-RPG Visions of Mana when it arrives this summer.