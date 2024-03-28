Visions of Mana looks beautiful in new trailer

HQ

Just in time for Easter, Square Enix has decided to give us a "March Trailer" showing their upcoming JRPG Visions of Mana, which arrives this summer for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. As the name so clearly implies, this is a new installation in the Secret of Mana franchise (which to complicate things really is the sequel to the Game Boy title Final Fantasy Adventure), and we must say the developers really have managed to keep the design and overall theme intact.

You can check it out below. It even includes plenty of gameplay to give you an impression of what it looks like when you play it yourself.