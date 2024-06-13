Visions of Mana launches in late August

HQ

A game we didn't get to see during either Summer Game Fest or Xbox Games Showcase is Square Enix's upcoming Visions of Mana, which may seem a bit strange considering that it was announced as early as 2021 and is due to arrive this year.

That doesn't mean Square Enix forgot about their upcoming role-playing game though, as they have now released a brand new trailer that finally presents the premiere date - which, pleasantly enough, is not far off at all.

Apparently, it will be on August 29 that we will get to go on adventures with our trio of heroes. Unlike in Secret of Mana, we will actually get several alternatives so that we can design the squad to our own liking.

Visions of Mana is the first game in the main series in over 15 years, so it's fair to say that fans have been waiting a long time - but judging by this new video, it's been worth it. This is a strikingly beautiful game filled with Japanese role-playing charm.