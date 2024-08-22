English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Visions of Mana
Featured: Gamescom 2024 Coverage

Visions of Mana gets a final trailer ahead of the release

It launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In exactly one week, the Mana series is back again with the release of Visions of Mana, where we get to follow protagonists Val and Hinna on an eventful journey towards the mighty Mana tree.

Square Enix claims that the adventure is a throwback to the earliest installments of the series, and the design is very stylish, with Koichi Ishii (the series creator) involved to make sure everything looks right. Sadly, co-op is missing this time around for some reason, but you can check out this beautiful title below in a so-called "Final Trailer".

HQ
Visions of Mana

Related texts



Loading next content