Visions of Mana gets a final trailer ahead of the release

In exactly one week, the Mana series is back again with the release of Visions of Mana, where we get to follow protagonists Val and Hinna on an eventful journey towards the mighty Mana tree.

Square Enix claims that the adventure is a throwback to the earliest installments of the series, and the design is very stylish, with Koichi Ishii (the series creator) involved to make sure everything looks right. Sadly, co-op is missing this time around for some reason, but you can check out this beautiful title below in a so-called "Final Trailer".