Visions of Mana demo is now available for free on all platforms

In exactly one month's time, the next chapter of the Mana action RPG series will be released. Known as Visions of Mana, this new PC and console instalment (the first in over fifteen years) will take us to the land of the Mana Tree with a new group of heroes on their quest to regenerate the Mana River.

With a relic-based class change system and a huge semi-open world full of monsters to explore, Visions of Mana will delight fans of classic RPGs. Earlier today Square Enix released the demo on all platforms where the game will be available (PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series) where you can try out a section of the first chapter, face the first world boss (the Kraken), experiment with the different abilities of Val, Karina and Morley and try out the Wind and Moon Classes. Check out the new trailer below.

Visions of Mana arrives on 29 August.