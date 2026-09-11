VisionQuest is set around the same period as Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Showrunner Terry Matalas explains "years have passed" since the events of WandaVision.
With VisionQuest set to be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project and the final piece of entertainment offered by the MCU before Avengers: Doomsday in December, you might be wondering where the series actually falls into place in regards to the wider MCU timeline.
As VisionQuest is expected to begin airing on Disney+ from October 14, now showrunner Terry Matalas has spoken to Polygon in an interview to provide a firm glimpse into where the series fits into the MCU puzzle.
"Years have passed since WandaVision. I would say we're about current with Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Perhaps this does suggest the events of VisionQuest will play a part in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars when it debuts in December 2027. As it stands, if you're looking for more from VisionQuest, you can see the show's trailer below.