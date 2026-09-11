VisionQuest is set around the same period as Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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With VisionQuest set to be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project and the final piece of entertainment offered by the MCU before Avengers: Doomsday in December, you might be wondering where the series actually falls into place in regards to the wider MCU timeline.

As VisionQuest is expected to begin airing on Disney+ from October 14, now showrunner Terry Matalas has spoken to Polygon in an interview to provide a firm glimpse into where the series fits into the MCU puzzle.

"Years have passed since WandaVision. I would say we're about current with Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Perhaps this does suggest the events of VisionQuest will play a part in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars when it debuts in December 2027. As it stands, if you're looking for more from VisionQuest, you can see the show's trailer below.