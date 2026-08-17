VisionQuest gets a new trailer including first look at James Spader's return as Ultron

Marvel Studios had plenty of information to share as part of its presence at D23 over the past weekend, and while many of you are likely still talking about the X-Men casting news or perhaps the continued hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, we shouldn't forget about the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Yep, between now and Avengers: Doomsday, the long-awaited VisionQuest show will officially arrive on Disney+, with this touted as the conclusive third part of the trilogy that started with WandaVision then continued with Agatha All Along.

It's a project that will see how Vision finds new meaning and how he also battles with a variety of conflicting AI programmes existing in his mind, including none other than his 'father' Ultron, once again portrayed by James Spader.

The plot synopsis for the show has been shared: "When VisionQuest begins, Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive."

With Paul Bettany returning in the lead role as Vision and supported by Spader, James D'Arcy, Diane Morgan, Ruaridh Mollica, and more, VisionQuest will officially debut on Disney+ starting from October 14, and you can see the trailer and new poster for the project below.