Vision TV series expected to hit Disney+ in 2026

Paul Bettany is once again stepping into the Marvel universe with a brand-new TV series starring Vision. This was confirmed by the actor himself in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he also took the opportunity to praise Marvel's latest series Agatha All Along, which he's watching as preparation for the new Vision series. He said:

"I love it. I love it and I'm so proud of showrunner Jac Schaeffer, and I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

The well-known android has, of course, died a few times in the MCU, so we can safely assume the series will most likely focus on the rebuilt version of him we saw in Wandavision.

Are you looking forward to a new series with Vision in the lead?