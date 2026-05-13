Vision Quest will debut on Disney+ in October

This year is actually a more sparse year for Marvel Studios in the box office, as we only have two films to look ahead towards. Granted, they are some of the biggest movies Marvel could offer its fans, as both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday are on the way.

To pick up on the more reserved theatrical slate, Marvel Studios does have a ton of TV series in the pipeline for Disney+ fans to indulge in, including Daredevil: Born Again, which has already finished airing and The Punisher: One Last Kill, which debuts today (check out our review!). Later in the year, even more series are on the way, including Vision Quest.

During the Upfronts show hosted by Disney, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, and Paul Bettany were on hand to talk about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the latter present to speak about Vision Quest.

As part of the show, Bettany was able to present that Vision Quest will officially debut on Disney+ on October 14, meaning we should probably start to expect a ramp up in teasing for the show this summer so fans know what to expect when the iconic android makes a return to the MCU.

Are you looking forward to Vision Quest?