Vision Quest will conclude the "trilogy" that started with WandaVision

Boy will 2026 be a big one for Marvel fans. Wonder Man arrives in January, Daredevil: Born Again returns in March, X-Men '97 in the summer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the autumn, and Avengers: Doomsday lands in December. All of this is coming up and that's not even including Vision Quest, which has to slot in somewhere in between...

We don't yet know the firm date as for when Vision Quest will premiere on Disney+, but we do know that it'll be in 2026. As there are live-action plans for the first half or so of the year, a reasonable guess is that it'll plug the gap between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. But Marvel has yet to confirm as much.

What we do know is that it will complete the "trilogy" that originally kicked off with WandaVision in 2021 (being followed up by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...? Agatha All Along...?). Also, it will see a few returning faces beyond Paul Bettany as Vision, as Variety reports that human versions of the AIs Ultron (played by James Spader again), Friday, and Edith will all appear. As will an adult version of Wanda and Vision's son Tommy.

Needless to say, it's going to be a rather complex show when it arrives next year.