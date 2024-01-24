Vision Pro will cost a fortune to repair

HQ

Apple's upcoming AR headset is not only expensive to buy, it will also cost a fortune to repair. This was recently revealed by Apple itself, whose published data suggests price tags of up to $2,400 to restore a damaged headset. In short, almost 70 per cent of what it would cost to buy a brand new Vision Pro.

In other words, if you're planning to get Apple's latest gadget, be sure to be exceptionally careful with it - not something you'd necessarily let your kids play with.

AppleCare Plus simply feels like a necessary evil for those who intend to purchase the Vision Pro. Something that alone will cost $500 for two years, but also significantly reduces the cost of repairs to the headset. With AppleCare Plus, a broken front glass will cost "only" 300 instead of 800 dollars to fix, and damage to the headset will cost 300 instead of 2400 dollars.

Apple has not yet announced any exact prices for the insurance across the pond, as Vision Pro will not reach our shores until the summer at the earliest (if we are to believe industry speculation).

Are the repair costs reasonable?

Source.