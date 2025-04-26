English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Visa to be dropped from Pornhub trafficking lawsuit

A federal judge has tentatively ruled that Visa cannot be held liable for content previously hosted on the platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. A federal judge in California has tentatively ruled to dismiss claims against Visa in a lawsuit involving Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, over alleged profits from sex trafficking and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The ruling, made after a hearing on Thursday, found that Visa, as a payment processor, could not be held liable for the content hosted on Pornhub. The judge also considered dismissing former MindGeek executives from the case due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Legal representatives for the plaintiffs have expressed strong disagreement with the decision, asserting that the former owners should not be exempt from the case, as they believe their involvement goes beyond mere legal technicalities. You can read more here.

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content