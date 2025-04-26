Visa to be dropped from Pornhub trafficking lawsuit

HQ

The latest news on the United States . A federal judge in California has tentatively ruled to dismiss claims against Visa in a lawsuit involving Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, over alleged profits from sex trafficking and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The ruling, made after a hearing on Thursday, found that Visa, as a payment processor, could not be held liable for the content hosted on Pornhub. The judge also considered dismissing former MindGeek executives from the case due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Legal representatives for the plaintiffs have expressed strong disagreement with the decision, asserting that the former owners should not be exempt from the case, as they believe their involvement goes beyond mere legal technicalities. You can read more here.