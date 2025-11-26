Virtus.pro signs ex-Team Liquid player to Dota 2 roster

HQ

Virtus.pro has made a change to its Dota 2 team during a brief period of downtime as we edge ever closer to the DreamLeague Season 27 tournament between December 10 and 21.

Following parting ways with Nikita "Daxak" Kuzmin back at the start of November, now the organisation has named a replacement player, with this being the former Team Liquid star Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek. He joins the team in Position 3 and will be looking to help it return to form and get back to the winning ways it knew in the late 2010s.

Speaking about signing SabeRLight, Virtus.pro expressed, "[SabeRLight] is an experienced player with a solid reputation on the international stage. Throughout his career, he has competed for TSM, Shopify Rebellion, and Team Liquid. During his time with Liquid, Jonas had a strong 2025 season, contributing to the team's victories at three major tournaments."

Do you think the introduction of SabeRLight will improve Virtus.pro's results in Dota 2?