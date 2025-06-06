English
PUBG: Battlegrounds

Virtus.pro signs Curexi to its PUBG: Battlegrounds roster

The ex-FaZe Clan player now has a new home.

As part of the rebuilding process for its PUBG: Battlegrounds roster, Virtus.pro has just announced the signing of an additional player. Coming from FaZe Clan, Timi "curexi" Tenhula is filling the open slot on the roster, setting the team up comfortably for future events that will include the Esports World Cup tournament.

With Curexi joining this squad, V.P has also announced that Luka "Lukarux" Rukavina will be taking over the in-game leader duties for the squad, a task previously handled by the now inactive Jord "ibiza" van Geldere.

