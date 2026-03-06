Gamereactor

Rainbow Six: Siege X

Virtus.pro presents its overhauled Rainbow Six: Siege X roster

The team will be competing soon at the Europe MENA League Kickoff event.

Eastern European esports organisation Virtus.pro has long had a presence in the world of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege, with plenty of success behind it too, including Europe League stage victories and medal-positions at Six Invitational tournaments too. However, the team hasn't been a sure-fire success, a firm lock for trophies in the same way that others have in the past.

It seems V.P is working on rectifying that as the organisation has now revealed an updated R6S roster, with this bringing on three new active players, a new substitute, plus a new manager and a coach. Joining the returning Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko and Danila "dan" Dontsov, the latest additions include:


  • Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari

  • Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin

  • Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski

  • Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich as a substitute

  • Blaine "Blainey" Uknighted as the manager

  • Cesar "Dxrk" Adriano as the coach

The team will be competing next at the Europe MENA League 2026 Kickoff when that commences at the end of March.

