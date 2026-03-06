Virtus.pro presents its overhauled Rainbow Six: Siege X roster

HQ

Eastern European esports organisation Virtus.pro has long had a presence in the world of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege, with plenty of success behind it too, including Europe League stage victories and medal-positions at Six Invitational tournaments too. However, the team hasn't been a sure-fire success, a firm lock for trophies in the same way that others have in the past.

It seems V.P is working on rectifying that as the organisation has now revealed an updated R6S roster, with this bringing on three new active players, a new substitute, plus a new manager and a coach. Joining the returning Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko and Danila "dan" Dontsov, the latest additions include:



Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari



Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin



Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski



Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich as a substitute



Blaine "Blainey" Uknighted as the manager



Cesar "Dxrk" Adriano as the coach



The team will be competing next at the Europe MENA League 2026 Kickoff when that commences at the end of March.