Virtus.pro make an array of changes to its Counter-Strike 2

HQ

In a bid to improve results in the competitive Counter-Strike 2 world, Virtus.pro has announced a multitude of changes to its team. The tweaks will see some players moving from the active roster, while others are added, and the in-game leader role is handed elsewhere too.

For starters, Denis "electroNic" Sharipov has been moved to the bench, ending around a 16-month stint on the main roster. Next, David "n0rb3r7" Daniyelyan has been loaned out to HOTU, putting to an end a long period of inactivity on the team's bench.

To fill the void on the active roster, Vadim "tO0RO" Arkov has been promoted from V.P Prodigy, making for this youngster's first time in the main squad of a CS2 team. And lastly, Ilya "Perfecto" Zalutskiy has been promoted to the in-game leader role, with V.P explaining its reasoning for this choice as the following:

"After thorough discussions within the team, we unanimously agreed that Ilya "Perfecto" Zalutskiy the best candidate for the role of captain and will take on IGL duties in the upcoming tournaments.

"We are confident that his vast professional experience, deep understanding of the game, and leadership qualities will help stabilize the team's play and results!"

Do you think these changes will be for the better of Virtus.pro?