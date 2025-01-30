English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Virtus.pro locks down its Rainbow Six: Siege team for a further two years

The roster that has been competing together since 2022 will remain together until 2027.

HQ

One of the Rainbow Six: Siege competitive squads that have been together for the longest period of time is without a doubt Virtus.pro's team. The core unit has been competing together since 2022 and clearly that has been a successful endeavour as the organisation has tied down its team and players for a further two years.

While Virtus.pro's R6S squad hasn't been a dominant force in the competitive scene, the squad has always maintained a position in the upper echelon, with recent performances including third-place results at the 2024 Six Invitational, Europe League 2024, and the Montreal Major in November. The big question now is whether the team can maintain this performance or even go above and beyond for the 2025 Six Invitational, which kicks off in a few days.

As per who Virtus.pro has locked down, the full extended team is as follows:


  • Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko

  • Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich

  • Danila "dan" Dontsov

  • Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov

  • Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov

  • Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin (coach)

  • Eugene "Zheka" Bokhanov (analyst)

Rainbow Six: Siege
Photo: ESEA

