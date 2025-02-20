Virtus.pro enters Marvel Rivals esports with six-player roster

HQ

Since Marvel Rivals is still very, very new, it doesn't really have a competitive scene despite hosting the occasional tournament and having a ranked ladder for players to progress up. However, there are clear hopes that this game's esports division will explode very soon, and with this being the case we're already seeing some organisations committing to the hero shooter.

One such example is Virtus.pro, who has now unveiled and announced a brand new competitive roster that is meant to compete in Marvel Rivals esports. The squad has some fresh faces, but also a few individuals that Overwatch esports veterans may recognise.

The V.P Marvel Rivals team looks as follows:



Finnbjörn "Finnsi" Jónasson



Arthur "dridro" Szanto



Mikkel "Sypeh" Klein



Andreas "Nevix" Karlsson



William "SparkR" Andersson



Philip "phi" Handke



Speaking about committing to Marvel Rivals, V.P CEO Nikolai Petrossian stated: "The game quickly attracted a significant audience after its release. We have signed a very strong roster capable of competing for top placements in major tournaments. The team's goal is to win the debut event and set the pace for future performances.

"The growth dynamics of the scene, along with our roster's success this year, will help us refine our plans for further development in this direction."

Do you think it's too early or just the right time for organisations to sign Marvel Rivals teams?