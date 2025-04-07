Virtus.pro crowned Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 EMEA victor

HQ

Yet another major Marvel Rivals competitive event has wrapped up. Following the recent Invitational, now the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 tournaments have concluded too, meaning we know each of the regional winners.

For the EMEA side of the action, Virtus.pro remains the team to beat after conquering Luminosity Gaming EU in yesterday's grand final. This result sees the team heading home with $6,000 in prize money and another title to add to its growing collection.

As per North America, the same prizing applies and is going to Sentinels, who managed to hold off 100 Thieves in the region's conclusive match.

Switching to Asia, Uprise is taking home the lion's share of the cash prize on offer after overcoming Gen.G Academy in the grand finale.

And then finally, we have China, where OUG is crowned champion after defeating Tayun Gaming in the big last match of the tournament.

With this in mind, the next tournament will see the Rivals Fight Nights continuing this weekend, with the European tournament happening on April 10 and serving up a cash prize of $1,000.