Virtus.pro commits to Honor of Kings esports by signing Ex-Twisted Minds squad

Virtus.pro has signalled its return to the world of competitive Honor of Kings, as the Eastern European organisation has now signed a new roster made up of the Ex-Twisted Minds team. The reason for the signing is likely in part down to the increasingly close Esports World Cup, as V.P continues to position itself as one of the biggest organisations at the festival and no doubt a favourite to challenge Team Falcons in the overarching Club Championship that spans all of the various tournaments being featured over 20+ games.

As per the Honor of Kings, the team that V.P has signed includes the following individuals:



Giorgio "Nighty" Hu



Zhang "Roc" Peng



Martin "Hailang" Raza



"TGold"



Ryan "Clue" Maaroufi



Xu "Xu" Ruoran



Sabrina "Sya" Starke as the team's manager



We're expecting the team to represent V.P in the coming Honor of Kings season, which begins with the Major League Spring 2026 event from March 12.