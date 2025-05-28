Virtus.pro benches PUBG: Battlegrounds captain Ibiza

HQ

Esports organisation Virtus.pro has announced a big change that will affect its PUBG: Battlegrounds squad. The team has benched its captain and in-game leader Jord "Ibiza" van Geldere, all following a recent run of events that has seen the team being competitive but never quite getting over the finishing line.

Speaking about moving on from Ibiza, V.P stated: "We're grateful to Jord for his leadership, strong performances, and time with the team."

What isn't immediately clear is who is being tapped to become Ibiza's replacement, although no doubt we'll hear more on this front in the coming days and weeks.