Virtus.pro benches FL4MUS and signs his replacement

Virtus.pro has announced a couple of changes to its active Counter-Strike 2 roster. The Russian team has decided to bench one of its core players and has already decided on a replacement for them too.

Timur "FL4MUS" Marev is being removed from the active line-up, all for the following reason, as explained by CEO Nikolai Petrossian.

"Timur is a talented player and a great teammate. Unfortunately, the circumstances didn't allow us to achieve the goals we had set earlier. Nevertheless, I'm confident that Timur still has the potential to make his mark on the big stage."

As for who is being introduced as a replacement, Ilya "Perfecto" Zalutskiy is returning to active play after a stint on Cloud9's bench. He will be taking over FL4MUS' duties and role and as for why Perfecto was selected, the explanation from Petrossian goes as follows:

"CS fans know Ilya as one of the best anchor players in the world. His arrival will allow us to redistribute in-game roles and help unlock the full potential of our players."

V.P also adds that with this change in the books, there are no further planned moves for its CS2 line-up, meaning we should expect to see this squad at IEM Cologne and the Esports World Cup.